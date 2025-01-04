CJP convenes JCP to finalise additional IHC, BHC judges’ appointment

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi has convened four separate meetings of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for the appointment of additional judges in high courts.

The Sindh High Court’s session is set for January 23 to deliberate on 12 additional judge nominations. Similarly, the Peshawar High Court will hold its meeting on February 1, focusing on nine nominations.

The Lahore High Court will conclude the series with a meeting on February 6, discussing 10 additional judge appointments.

20 names sent to JCP for appointment of seven additional judges in IHC, BHC

A total of 20 names have been sent to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for appointment of seven additional judges in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Balochistan High Court (BHC).

For additional judges’ appointment in the IHC, 19 names are sent to the JCP for four positions, including three District and Sessions judges — Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan, Azam Khan and Shahrukh Arjumand— and Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar.

Advocate General Islamabad Ayaz Shaukat is also among the candidate recommended to the JCP. The names of Advocate Adnan Basharat, Advocate Syed Qamar Hussain Sabzwari, Advocate Umar Aslam, Inam Amin Minhas, Muhammad Usman Ghani, Rashid Cheema, Advocate Adnan Haider, Sultan Mazhar Sher Khan, Kashif Ali Malik and Daniyal Ijaz, Shahid Mahmood Khokhar, Babar Bilal, Muhammad Abdul Rafi, Chaudhry Hafeezullah Yaqoob have also been sent to the JCP.

The meeting for four additional judges’ appointment to Islamabad High Court will be held on January 17.