Govt, PTI deny any offer to relocate Imran Khan to Banigala or elsewhere

ISLAMABAD: The government and PTI representatives on Friday denied reports suggesting an offer to transfer Imran Khan from Adiala Jail to Banigala or another location, amidst ongoing negotiations to de-escalate political tensions in the country.

These reports follow claims by Imran Khan’s lawyer and sister suggesting such an offer was made, which the PTI founder rejected.

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry claimed that Imran said he was offered a deal to be relocated to his Banigala residence. Rumours regarding the alleged development have also been circulating in the media. Imran’s sister Aleema Khan similarly said last month that he had rejected offers of house arrest in Banigala.

Last month, Imran established a five-member committee to hold talks with “anyone”, signalling a shift in PTI lawmakers’ stance in parliament. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also formed a committee with ruling coalition members.

The first meeting between the two sides took place on December 23, while the second one occurred yesterday (January 2). So far, the two sides have not made significant headway, as the PTI leadership sought frequent meetings with Imran to finalise their list of demands. The government and the opposition will meet again, possibly next week.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, in an interview, categorically rejected the allegations of an offer to relocate Imran Khan, stating that the former Prime Minister considers his imprisonment illegal and would not accept any such deal. He further clarified that the current committee-based negotiations are the only official channel of communication, denying the existence of any back-channel discussions, except for a period before November 26th protests in Islamabad. He attributed the cessation of that previous contact to Imran Khan’s subsequent arrest.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui echoed these denials, asserting that no such offer was made by any member of the government’s negotiating team, either officially or privately. He challenged Imran Khan to provide evidence supporting his claim. The Senator highlighted the deeply rooted political differences between the parties, making a comprehensive agreement unlikely at this stage.

According to political commentators, the discrepancy between the claims and the denials underscores the deep mistrust and the significant obstacles to a resolution. They opine that future of the negotiations remains uncertain, dependent on the willingness of both sides to overcome their differences and find common ground. They say that differing accounts also raise questions about the information flow and transparency within both the government and the PTI.