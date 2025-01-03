‘No such offer made,’ Sanaullah denies reports on PTI founder’s transfer to Bani Gala

Advisor to PM reacts to PTI’s lawyers claim that Imran Khan was offered deal for transfer to Banigala from Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to PM for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah denied reports regarding a deal to transfer PTI founder Imran Khan to Bani Gala, saying that to the best of his knowledge, no such offer was made.

Addressing reporters in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah mentioned KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s positive stance about the importance of resolving issues through dialogue.

He said Omar Ayub, pointed out the release of their party workers during the meeting, to which he responded that the release of prisoners is a matter for the high court, not the government.

When questioned about the pardon granted to some individuals involved in the May 9 incident, Sanaullah explained that the military has its own procedures for granting pardons and that this decision was not a direct result of the ongoing negotiations.

The statement came after Imran Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhary claimed that the party founder was offered to transfer him to Bani Gala from Adiala Jail.

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told media outside Adiala Jail on Thursday that, “Imran Khan said he was offered to be moved to Bani Gala. However, he stressed that he would not move anywhere until those detained without trial are released.”

The PTI lawyer said that Toshakhana 0.2 was registered against PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi was baseless like other cases, as ridiculous allegations have been levelled against Imran Khan in it.

Advocate Ch said that Toshakhana 0.2 will met the fate like other such cases. He said Imran Khan was of the view that PTI cannot be controlled with the power and era of PTI has returned. He said Imran Khan has condemned sentence against former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed.

Mr Ch said PTI can bring peace and prosperity, political stability and end menace of terrorism from the country. He said PTI founder was of the view that undue pressure on media, courts and investigation authorities should come to an end.

He said the PTI founder again demanded judicial commission on May 9 and Nov 26 incidents, saying that Imran Khan wants trial of civilians in civil court as military courts are set up for the trial of military men.