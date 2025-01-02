‘Exams, Ramazan’: Parents, students urge govt to delay annual exams due to holy month

KARACHI: The decision of the board of intermediate and secondary education in Sindh to conduct the annual class ninth and tenth examinations in the month of March has caused a wave of shock and concern among students, parents and teachers.

As per details, different boards of intermediate and secondary education in Sindh have scheduled the annual examinations of the class 9th and 10th for the month of March, coinciding with the holy month of Ramazan.

In view of the Ramazanul Mubarak, majority of the parents deem this decision unjust, arguing that majority of the students of class 9th and 10th are in the age group considered to be adults, typically starting at 18, which is the age of majority in most areas. This year, many of these students will be participating in fasting. They emphasized that due to the tough schedule, the student would have either to fast or prepare for the examinations, leaving them with no other option.

They said that due to the exams, fasting and worship will be disrupted, urging the Sindh government to change the schedule of the exams on the recommendations of the steering committee and the exams should be held after Eidul Fitr.

The students are of the view that being a Muslim country, the government must take into account all aspects while preparing for any event, adding that the government must change the schedule for annual examinations to help them prepare themselves for the exams in a best manner.

The worried parents emphasized that there will be no problem for the government even now if the exams are conducted in the month of April instead of March, but there will be many problems for the students due to the exams in March.

The parents demanded the Sindh Chief Minister, the Governor, the Minister of Education and the boards secretaries to take immediate notice of the pressing issue and change schedule of the annual examinations.