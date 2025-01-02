Pakistan’s term as UNSC non-permanent member big diplomatic achievement: Cabinet

PM Shehbaz-chaired cabinet meeting approves reconstitution of a committee to determine prices of life-saving medical equipment

Premier also seeks details of public sector imports through Gwadar Port over the past three months

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday termed Pakistan’s two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a significant achievement on the diplomatic front.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar earlier briefed the cabinet about Pakistan’s term at the UNSC which began on Wednesday. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s House, according to PM Office Media Wing.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed that the details of public sector imports through Gwadar Port, over the past three months, should be presented in the next meeting of the cabinet.

The cabinet gave its principled approval for legislation on amendments to Section 3(7) of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Reorganization) Act, on the recommendation of the cabinet division/secretariat.

It also recommended approval of the regulations for the appointment of Information Group officers as Press Officers at Pakistan’s diplomatic missions abroad, proposed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

These regulations would ensure a more transparent and merit-based process for the appointment of Information Group officers at Pakistan’s foreign missions.

The cabinet approved the registration/recognition of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Thatta, on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health.

The cabinet, in light of the judgment in Human Rights Case No. 623-P/2017 by the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan and the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health, approved the reconstitution of a committee to determine the prices of life-saving medical equipment.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, the cabinet approved sending the National Food Safety, Animal and Plant Health Authority Bill to Parliament.

It also ratified the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases held on December 17, 2024. However, the ratification of amendments to the Citizenship Act has been deferred.

The cabinet accorded its approval to the decisions taken in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee held on December 18.

The cabinet ratified the decisions made in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises held on December 24.