Leghari reaffirms commitment to providing affordable electricity to public

Reveals government preparing to introduce special tariffs for EVs as part of an upcoming EV policy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing affordable electricity to the public while presenting key achievements in the power sector.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Leghari highlighted the significant reductions in electricity prices, which reflect the government’s ongoing efforts to make power more accessible for consumers.

According to Leghari, the average price of electricity has dropped to 44.04 rupees per unit, down from 48.70 rupees per unit in June 2024, marking a reduction of 4.66 rupees per unit. Industrial electricity prices also saw a major decrease, falling to 47.17 rupees per unit from 58.50 rupees per unit during the same period, a reduction of 11.33 rupees.

One of the most notable reforms discussed by the minister was the elimination of 150 billion rupees in cross-subsidies from the industrial sector. This move, he explained, has helped stimulate industrial growth by lowering costs for businesses.

The government is also focusing on upgrading the transmission sector, which includes the trifurcation of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) into three separate entities, aimed at improving efficiency and reducing losses.

In response to the growing concern of circular debt, Leghari announced that efforts were underway to shift the burden from electricity bills to the national debt, easing pressure on consumers.

In addition, the minister revealed that the government was preparing to introduce special tariffs for electric vehicles (EVs) as part of an upcoming EV policy, which he expects will further drive the country’s push towards sustainable energy solutions.

These moves demonstrate the government’s comprehensive approach to modernising the power sector and enhancing the affordability of electricity for both consumers and businesses in Pakistan.