The enactment of American sanctions against Pakistan’s ballistic missile program is a deliberate move in the larger context of global geopolitics. The sanctions are not surprising, but they highlight a history of strategic hostility that aimed to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty, specifically its nuclear deterrence. The development is reminiscent of Kissinger’s subtle threats and a history that was punctuated by both overt and covert efforts to destabilize Pakistan. As the United States and its allies want hegemonic power, the targeting of Pakistan—a nuclear-armed Muslim state—indicates a purposeful effort to diminish the country’s strategic depth. The logic is clear: demolish the only Muslim-majority state capable of maintaining regional balance against hostile nations such as India and Israel. The latest sanctions are not a unique episode, but rather a continuation of a long-standing policy of containing Pakistan through economic, political, and military measures.

The timing of these sanctions is significant, as it coincides with a period of global unrest caused by U.S.-Israeli agendas. From Palestine to Iran, the Muslim world is ablaze, with Pakistan standing as a formidable outlier. It is believed by some analysts that the Zionist-driven narrative is aimed at destroying Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal as a final step in ensuring regional dominance. This goal necessitates weakening Pakistan’s military and fracturing the trust between its armed forces and the populace. The role of specific political force, accused of lobbying against Pakistan’s interests abroad, cannot be overlooked. Allegations of collusion with hostile intelligence agencies and attempts to undermine military cohesion add a layer of complexity to the sanctions. By leveraging internal dissent and external pressure, the U.S. aims to achieve what overt military intervention could not—the erosion of Pakistan’s strategic capabilities.

It is necessary to analyze the effectiveness of these sanctions in the context of a changing global order. Russia, China, and Turkey are proving that the United States’ unipolar dominance is waning, as evidenced by their resilience against similar measures. Despite a barrage of sanctions, Russia’s economy continues to prosper, and China’s actions against US corporations signal a new era of economic parity. Turkey’s refusal to accept pressure against the S-400 missile system demonstrates Western sanctions’ waning effectiveness. Pakistan sees this shifting situation as a chance to turn eastward. Strategic partnerships with China, Russia and Turkey offer alternatives to American hegemony. The acquisition of advanced military technology from China, for instance, mitigates the impact of restrictions on Western defense supplies. Moreover, the establishment of economic corridors and trade agreements with these nations could bolster Pakistan’s resilience against economic coercion.

A multifaceted approach is necessary to navigate this new reality. Pakistan’s economic integration with the Belt and Road Initiative needs to be accelerated, with its geographical position as a conduit for regional trade being leveraged. Militarily, enhancing local defense capabilities and diversifying arms suppliers will lessen reliance on Western systems. Diplomatically, Pakistan must form alliances within the Muslim world to counteract the influence of US-aligned countries. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) might serve as a forum for expressing collective complaints and forging a unified front. Internally, the government must address the root causes of political instability and economic vulnerability. This entails combating corruption, enhancing governance, and cultivating national unity to withstand external pressures.

These sanctions have consequences that extend beyond the immediate economic constraints. This indicates an attempt to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and economically, similar to the tactics utilized against Iran and North Korea. Yet, history demonstrates that isolation often breeds resilience. Pakistan’s robust agricultural base, burgeoning tech sector, and strategic alliances provide a foundation for self-reliance. The country’s youth, comprising a significant portion of the population, represents an untapped potential for innovation and entrepreneurship. By investing in education, technology, and infrastructure, Pakistan can transform these challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth. The sanctions, instead of hindering the nation, could serve as a driving force for essential reform and diversification. Pakistan’s Public, all political parties across the board, and Military establishment are standing firm behind Pakistan’s military program.

The U.S. sanctions on Pakistan’s ballistic missile program reflect a broader agenda to curtail the rise of independent Muslim states capable of challenging Western dominance. US has infact never supported Pakistan’s nuclear program or missile technology, although India already has advanced missile systems but US supported them, shows Washington’s hypocrisy While these measures aim to destabilize Pakistan, they also highlight the limitations of traditional power structures in a rapidly evolving world. Pakistan’s response must be both pragmatic and visionary, leveraging its strategic partnerships and internal strengths to chart a path of resilience and self-sufficiency. The era of Western hegemony is coming to an end, and the future belongs to those who can adjust to the multipolar dynamics of the 21st century. So called Sanctions like these will not hurt Pakistan, instead it affirms that US will betray any of its partners when its interests are fulfilled (Pakistan has been a long standing partner of US on war against terror since 1980s). Pakistan has an opportunity to overcome adversity and redefine its position on the global stage, not as a subordinate state but as a sovereign power shaping its future.