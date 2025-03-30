The Pakistan Democracy Act: An Exercise in Futility?

This month, a bold and controversial bill titled the “Pakistan Democracy Act” was introduced in the US House of Representatives by Congressmen Joe Wilson (Republican-South Carolina) and Jimmy Panetta (Democrat-California). The bill calls for targeted sanctions against individuals in Pakistan, particularly within the military and judiciary, accused of manipulating the 2024 elections and repressing democratic institutions, including the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

One of the most prominent figures named in the bill is Gen Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, who is alleged to have played a key role in orchestrating the political crackdown. Institutions such as the Pakistan Army, the Inter-Services Intelligence, and elements within the Election Commission of Pakistan are also indirectly implicated for facilitating or turning a blind eye to anti-democratic practices.

This move, though rooted in a commitment to democratic values, opens a Pandora’s box of questions about international law, bilateral relations, historical precedent, and strategic fallout.

According to the official bill, the key provisions include requiring the US President to submit a report within 180 days of enactment identifying individuals in Pakistan responsible for undermining the democratic process, unjust detainment of political opponents, and restriction of freedoms. It authorizes targeted sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act, such as asset freezes and visa bans, restricts property transactions in the USA, and denies entry to the identified individuals. Additionally, it proposes suspension of US security or economic aid unless democratic norms are restored and encourages increased funding for democratic movements and independent journalism in Pakistan.

If the bill is passed by Congress in its current form, the President could sign the bill, making it law but still maintaining flexibility in enforcing its sanctions, especially regarding identifying targeted individuals and the scope of measures applied. Alternatively, the President might veto the bill, sending it back to Congress with stated objections; Congress would then need a challenging two-thirds majority in both chambers to override this veto.

Each presidential choice carries significant diplomatic and domestic consequences: signing signals firm democratic accountability but risks diplomatic conflict with Pakistan; vetoing demonstrates strategic caution but may attract domestic criticism for perceived inaction.

If passed, it could result in travel restrictions and asset freezes for Pakistani officials, including General Asim Munir and other unnamed military, intelligence, and judicial actors. This could strain US-Pakistan diplomatic and military cooperation and lead to reciprocal measures from Pakistan.

If Pakistan’s Parliament responds by introducing a counter-bill imposing sanctions on US government officials and companies operating within its territory, it would signify a substantial escalation in bilateral tensions. Such retaliatory sanctions might involve visa restrictions, asset freezes, operational limitations, or expulsion of American NGOs and businesses, severely straining the economic and diplomatic relationship.

In turn, should the US government escalate further by imposing additional tariffs or restrictive economic measures on Pakistani imports, the consequences would be severe and multidimensional.

Economically, if the US imposes additional tariffs or sanctions under the Pakistan Democracy Act, Pakistan could face significant reductions in exports, diminished foreign exchange earnings, inflationary pressures, and slower economic growth, adversely impacting employment and overall public welfare.

Industries particularly vulnerable include textiles, apparel, surgical instruments, and agriculture, which represent a substantial share of Pakistan’s exports to the USA. Such economic distress could lead to deepening financial instability, further escalating inflation and intensifying domestic political unrest.

It may lead to the USA withdrawing support for Pakistan’s financing through the IMF, World Bank, or other international institutions, md the consequences of this for Pakistan would be severe. Such a scenario could severely restrict Pakistan’s ability to secure essential financial assistance, as the USA holds substantial influence over these international financial institutions. Without IMF or World Bank backing, Pakistan could face immediate financial instability, including rapid currency devaluation, depletion of foreign reserves, and difficulties in servicing external debt.

Should US allies join sanctions, the cumulative impact on Pakistan would be considerably more severe. Economically, coordinated sanctions or restrictions could sharply reduce Pakistan’s access to international markets, financial services, and foreign investment, amplifying economic instability and further deteriorating currency value.

If diplomatic tensions escalate to the point of severely impacting military cooperation between Pakistan and the USA, Pakistan’s armed forces— including the Army, Air Force, and Navy— could face significant operational and strategic challenges. The Pakistani military relies heavily on American technology, training, spare parts, and logistical support, particularly in its Air Force, which operates a fleet which includes US-built F-16 fighter jets.

Without continuous technical support, spare parts, or maintenance assistance, the readiness and effectiveness of these aircraft would be severely compromised. Similarly, the Pakistani Army’s capabilities in areas like surveillance, counterterrorism, and armoured warfare could decline, given its reliance on US-supplied equipment and joint training programmes.

The Navy would also experience reduced operational effectiveness, as maritime surveillance, coastal defense systems, and equipment upgrades often depend upon US technical cooperation and support. Overall, the deterioration in military relations could impair Pakistan’s defense readiness, hinder counterterrorism operations, and reduce strategic deterrence capabilities.

There is precedent for such actions. The USA imposed the Magnitsky Act in 2012 on Russia for human rights abuses, leading to strained relations. In 2020, the USA passed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act against China, resulting in retaliatory sanctions and a deepened diplomatic rift. Sanctions were also imposed on Saudi officials post-Khashoggi, though the Crown Prince was spared for strategic reasons. After Myanmar’s 2021 coup, the USA froze assets and sanctioned military leaders, though the regime remained in control.

Given the deep strategic alignment between the USA and the Pakistani military— particularly the reliance on Pakistan’s armed forces as a crucial regional asset for counterterrorism operations, intelligence sharing, and diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan— the probability that the US President would ultimately sign the Pakistan Democracy Act into law, appears relatively low.

Washington recognizes that destabilizing Pakistan, especially considering the sensitive nature of its nuclear arsenal and recent cooperative actions, such as the handing over of key terrorists to US authorities, poses substantial security risks to both regional and global stability.

Consequently, despite congressional momentum and symbolic pressure for democratic reforms, pragmatic security considerations, entrenched military ties, and concerns about inadvertently fueling regional extremism and nuclear insecurity suggest that the President will likely exercise diplomatic caution and restraint, favoring alternative avenues for encouraging democratic accountability without rupturing vital strategic partnerships.