Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Of UnitedHealthcare CEO In New York

Luigi Mangione, accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, pleaded not guilty to state murder charges in a New York court on Monday. The charges, which include first- and second-degree murder, as well as weapons and forgery offenses, could result in a life sentence if convicted.

At his arraignment before Judge Gregory Carro in Manhattan Supreme Court, Mangione’s defense attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, raised concerns about the fairness of the trial. She criticized the highly publicized perp walk, in which Mangione was escorted by heavily armed NYPD and FBI agents after being flown to New York by helicopter. “My client is being treated like a symbol, not a person. This staged perp walk prejudices his right to a fair trial,” Friedman Agnifilo said.

Mangione, dressed in a maroon sweater, khaki pants, and shackles, is also facing federal murder charges that could result in the death penalty, along with related charges in Pennsylvania, where he was apprehended after a five-day manhunt. While Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the Pennsylvania charges, he has yet to respond to the federal indictment.

The case has attracted widespread attention, including criticism of New York Mayor Eric Adams for attending the perp walk. Friedman Agnifilo called the mayor’s presence “unconstitutional” and alleged it was a distraction from his own legal troubles. Adams is currently facing federal charges related to bribery and fraud.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg described the killing as a “brazen, targeted” act, alleging that Mangione shot Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel on December 4. Mangione is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, sharing the same facility—and legal representation—with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Mangione’s next court appearance is scheduled for February 21. The case continues to unfold with significant public and media scrutiny.