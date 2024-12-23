Matt Gaetz Accused Of Sex With Minor And Drug Use In Leaked Ethics Report

A leaked House Ethics Committee report alleges that former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz spent tens of thousands of dollars on drugs and sex, including with a 17-year-old high school student. The 37-page report, published by CNN and CBS News, accuses Gaetz of violating Florida’s statutory rape law, which sets the age of consent at 18, and breaching multiple House rules.

The report details allegations that Gaetz paid $400 to “Victim A” for sex at a 2017 party when she was 17. Witnesses also claimed that during a 2018 Bahamas trip—reportedly gifted to him in violation of Ethics guidelines—Gaetz took ecstasy and engaged in sexual activities with four women. The committee concluded there is “substantial evidence” that Gaetz violated laws and ethical standards involving prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, and obstruction of Congress.

Gaetz has denied the allegations, filing a lawsuit to block the report’s release and citing his resignation from Congress as grounds to suppress the findings. In a statement, he acknowledged his past lifestyle, admitting to “partying” and “womanizing” but maintained that his actions were not criminal.

The Ethics Committee investigation, initially announced in 2021, was deferred at the Department of Justice’s request due to a parallel criminal probe. After federal prosecutors declined to charge Gaetz, the committee resumed its inquiry, uncovering new witness testimony and evidence of improper conduct.

Additional allegations in the report include the use of a fake email account by Gaetz to purchase marijuana and a directive to his chief of staff to fraudulently secure a passport for a woman he was involved with. Witness testimony also suggested that drug use during some encounters may have impaired participants’ ability to consent fully.

Gaetz’s connection to Joel Greenberg, a former GOP official who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor in 2021, further complicates the case. Greenberg’s cooperation with investigators reportedly provided key insights into Gaetz’s alleged behavior.

The release of the report follows Gaetz’s resignation from Congress and his withdrawal as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general. Despite initial votes against publishing the findings, the Ethics Committee reversed its decision in December, citing public interest.

This development has reignited debates about accountability for high-profile figures, with the allegations against Gaetz continuing to draw intense scrutiny.