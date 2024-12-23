Jennifer Lopez Named Witness In Latest $400 Million Lawsuit Against Diddy

Sean “P Diddy” Combs is at the center of a $400 million lawsuit filed by Michigan inmate Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, who alleges that the rapper sexually assaulted him during a 1997 party. In a surprising twist, Jennifer Lopez, Diddy’s former girlfriend, has been named as a potential witness, drawing widespread attention to the case.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Lee alleges that Diddy spiked his drink with an unknown substance at a Holiday Inn party, causing him to lose consciousness. Lee claims he woke up to witness Diddy in intimate acts with a woman and was later told by the rapper, “I did this to you too!”

Jennifer Lopez, who was dating Diddy at the time, is not accused of wrongdoing but has been named by Lee as someone who may have knowledge relevant to the case. Legal analysts suggest her high-profile status and past relationship with Diddy could complicate the proceedings.

Diddy’s legal team has strongly denied the allegations, labeling the lawsuit “frivolous” and “baseless.” They argue that the claims, allegedly stemming from nearly three decades ago, are barred by the statute of limitations and accuse Lee of seeking fame and financial gain.

Earlier this year, Lee secured a $100 million default judgment when Diddy’s legal team failed to respond to the initial lawsuit. However, Diddy’s lawyers have since moved to overturn the judgment, arguing that they were not properly informed about the case.

The case has sparked debates on social media, with fans questioning the credibility of the allegations and the relevance of Lopez’s testimony. The possibility of Lopez being compelled to testify has heightened public interest, even as Diddy maintains his innocence.

As legal proceedings unfold, the lawsuit continues to draw scrutiny due to the high-profile names involved. Whether Jennifer Lopez will testify remains uncertain, but the case has already captured global attention. Updates are expected as the legal drama develops.