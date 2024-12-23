Govt holds PTI responsible for US sanctions, EU’s GSP plus letter

— PTI to present demands in writing as govt, PTI committees meet

— PPP distances itself from ‘witch hunt’ of PTI leaders, workers

ISLAMABAD: In the first sitting of the committees representing federal government and The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday was brief in nature and it discussed to frame Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the dialogue process.

The government committee comprised of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Abdul Aleem Khan and Dr Farooq Sattar.

The PTI and its allied parties’ committee was represented by Asad Qaiser, Raja Nasir Abbas and Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

Per sources privy to details of the meeting, Ishaq Dar accused PTI for working against national interests by defaming Pakistan abroad and the recent US sanctions on Pakistan’s missile programme and the statement of EU about withdrawing Pakistan’s GSP Plus status for trade.

“Mr Dar also accused PTI for hiring lobbyists to work against the country which was an anti-Pakistan act. However, Asad Qaisar said that the EU’s statement was about military trials of civilians which was in violation of human rights conventions Pakistan has signed with the international community. On US sanctions, Qaisar said that PTI had already condemned the US sanctions and it was nothing to do with PTI,” the sources said.

The sources said that Irfan Siddiqui also termed PTI’s campaign to halt foreign remittances as anti-Pakistan act but he was snubbed by Sahibzada Hamid Raza who said that Imran Khan stopped the call for remittances and had given dialogue a chance.

PPP’s delegates distanced from ‘witch hunt’ of PTI leaders and workers, saying that the targeting of PTI was wrong and the PPP was against it, the sources said.

However, PTI failed to fix the next meeting at early date as the govt was adamant on holidays.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who presided over the meeting held at the Parliament House, later told media that the next session will be held on January 2 and PTI’s team would present a charter of demands in the meeting.

He said that the PTI will present its demands in writing to the government’s negotiation committee.

“We discussed things about past and present and I hope that if we work together for the country’s betterment, it will strengthen the political stability, strengthen democracy and help in dealing with challenges faced by Pakistan,” he added.

He also requested media to see the development positively as the meeting’s environment was conducive.

“We want to bring betterment in Pakistan and end the political polarisation in and outside the parliament,” he concluded.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser apprised the meeting that other members of the PTI committee could not attend the emergency session as some of them are either facing cases or are out of the country.

Both the committees expressed good wishes for each other and declared Monday’s meeting as a positive move. Describing the Parliament as an important forum to resolve issues, they said the process of dialogue should continue.

During the session, the opposition committee presented an initial layout of its demands and it was decided that the opposition will table its charter of demands in writing in the next meeting to be held on January 2.

The meeting also offered fateha for the departed souls of martyred, who sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism. It also expressed the resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation for the complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

The committee members thanked the Speaker for his efforts to get started the dialogue process between the government and the opposition.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui read out the communiqué regarding the government-opposition parleys, mentioning that both the sides described the talks as a positive development and emphasised the importance of keeping the negotiations ongoing.

Both committees expressed goodwill, saying that Parliament is the appropriate forum for resolving issues, the handout said.

PTI’s Qaiser informed the members that several members of PTI committee could not attend due to court proceedings.

It was agreed that both sides stand united in the fight against terrorism. A tribute was also paid to the martyrs for their sacrifice. There was also a declaration of support for standing alongside the forces in the war against terrorism.

Member of the government’s negotiation committee, Rana Sanaullah, expressed confidence in the ongoing dialogue process, stating that successful negotiations require open-minded participation from all parties.

He emphasized that the discussions so far have been positive, but practical implementation of agreed points is essential.

“There are no guarantees in negotiations, but I am 100% confident in their success,” said Rana Sanaullah, highlighting the importance of sincerity and mutual understanding in the dialogue.

During his remarks, Rana Sanaullah stated that no preconditions were set during the talks. He added that the PTI would present its stance, after which the government would respond to find a middle ground.

“Political dialogue involves sitting down, listening to each other, and finding compromises —it is not about accepting every demand outright,” he explained.

Rana Sanaullah acknowledged the history of tensions between the parties but emphasized the need for reconciliation.

“The issues being discussed are not new. Both sides have called each other names in the past. However, if the parliamentary democratic system is to move forward, it cannot happen without political dialogue,” he stated.

Referencing past agreements like the Charter of Democracy with the Pakistan Peoples Party, he stressed the need for a similar initiative focused on the economy.

“We talked about a Charter of Economy before and are reiterating it today. Just as the Charter of Democracy helped in the past, a Charter of Economy is the need of the hour,” he concluded.