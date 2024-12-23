PTI criticises govt for risking Pakistan’s int’l standing with military court sentences

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has expressed concern over the European Union’s apprehensions regarding the sentencing of civilians by military courts.

He warned that the EU’s concerns were well-founded, noting that these actions could not only isolate Pakistan diplomatically but also threaten its hard-earned preferential trade access with the EU.

Waqas emphasized that the EU’s concerns about the military courts’ decisions being inconsistent with Pakistan’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) were valid.

He pointed out that adherence to the ICCPR, which guarantees due process and fair trials, is crucial for Pakistan’s continued participation in the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+). He stressed that the civilian detainees had been denied basic legal and constitutional rights, with military courts issuing unilateral verdicts.

The PTI spokesperson also highlighted that Anouar El Anouni, the EU’s spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, had raised legitimate concerns regarding the sentencing of 25 individuals involved in the May 9 attacks on state installations in Pakistan.

Waqas called on the government to abandon its heavy-handed approach and cease ignoring the gravity of the situation. He warned that such draconian measures and misguided tactics would only deepen Pakistan’s crisis.

He underscored the economic risks posed by the current approach, pointing out that the GSP+ scheme has been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s trade relationship with the EU since 2014. Losing access to this scheme could result in a loss of $1.5–2 billion in annual export revenues, severely impacting the country’s economy.

Waqas expressed alarm that the government’s continued disregard for human rights, abuse of power, and unjust military court rulings could not only jeopardize Pakistan’s trade relations with the EU but also exacerbate the country’s problems both domestically and internationally.

The PTI leader lamented that the country’s economic prosperity is closely tied to political stability, which he believes is being undermined by those in power who are more focused on consolidating their own rule than on serving the nation’s interests. He accused the ruling powers of disregarding Pakistan’s future, noting that they had stashed their ill-gotten wealth abroad while only coming to the country to govern.

Waqas also strongly condemned the detention and harassment of the brother of a martyr from the Islamabad massacre, accusing the authorities of pressuring the family to withdraw their case. He called for an end to the relentless persecution of the heirs of the D-Chowk martyrs, warning that the nation would not tolerate such fascist and barbaric tactics.

Lastly, Waqas vowed that PTI would continue to pursue legal avenues to bring those responsible for the Islamabad massacre to justice, including both the perpetrators and the masterminds behind the attack.

Regarding the possibility of dialogue with the government, Waqas stated that it was still too early to judge the government’s seriousness, as the ongoing talks were only in the initial stages. He added that the situation would become clearer after more rounds of discussions.