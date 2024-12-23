KP cabinet declares state of emergency in Kurram, Khyber

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial cabinet on Monday approved the imposition of a state of emergency in the districts of Kurram and Khyber in response to the deteriorating security situation in the region.

During the 19th cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, key decisions were also made to target individuals involved in money laundering and terror financing, alongside the approval for the establishment of a new girls cadet college in Dera Ismail Khan.

Chief Minister Gandapur addressed the cabinet, clarifying that the unrest in Kurram is not an issue of terrorism, but rather a result of a local conflict between two groups. He expressed deep concern about the spread of sectarianism in the area, accusing certain elements of fabricating false narratives to escalate tensions.

“The people of the region desire peace, but some factions are deliberately stoking sectarian hatred,” said the Chief Minister, emphasizing the need for a factual understanding of the situation. He also pointed out that these groups are creating misleading narratives to inflame the conflict further.

In a bid to address the ongoing unrest, the provincial government is actively working toward a peaceful resolution, utilizing traditional mediation methods through multiple jirgas held at various levels. The aim is to reach a sustainable and long-term solution to the issues plaguing Kurram.

CM Gandapur also addressed the issue of illegal weaponry in the region, stressing that the provincial government does not tolerate armed groups retaining heavy weapons. He announced that efforts are underway to dismantle illegal armed checkposts by February 1. “There is no justification for allowing any group to possess illegal heavy weaponry,” he asserted, reaffirming the government’s commitment to restoring peace and order.

Additionally, the cabinet discussed measures to seize properties of individuals involved in terror financing and money laundering, aiming to curb the growing threat of illegal financial activities supporting extremism.

The approval of the new girls cadet college in Dera Ismail Khan reflects the government’s push to improve education and opportunities for women in the province.