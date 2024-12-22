Hassan Nasrallah’s son spotted in Iran, wearing late father’s turban

TEHRAN: Mohammad Mehdi, the son of the late Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, was seen on Tuesday evening in Qom, Iran, wearing a black turban associated with his father.

Qom, known for its significance as a center of Shia clerical authority and religious seminaries, has been the location of Mohammad Mehdi’s religious studies for several years.

According to Iranian media reports, Mohammad Mehdi has been in the country for several days.

The Tabnak news agency stated that he wore the black turban under the guidance of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

His brother, Mohammad Jawad, confirmed on social media platform X that Mohammad Mehdi had adopted their father’s turban.

The black turban symbolises completion of religious education in Shia tradition. Mohammad Mehdi is the fourth of Nasrallah’s five children: Hadi, Zeinab, Mohammad Jawad, Mohammad Mehdi, and Mohammad Ali.

Hassan Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on September 27, alongside other Hezbollah leaders in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

His eldest son, Hadi, was killed in combat with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon in 1997 at the age of 18.