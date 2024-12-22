World

Iran protests US arrest of nationals over technology export: local media

By AFP

TEHRAN: Tehran has formally protested the arrests of two Iranians in Italy and the United States accused of transferring sensitive US technology to Iran, local media reported.

US prosecutors on Monday charged Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi and Mohammad Abedininajafabadi with “conspiring to export sophisticated electronic components from the United States to Iran in violation of US export control and sanctions laws”, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.

The statement added that the illegally exported technology was used in a January drone attack that killed three US servicemen in Jordan.

Iran denied any involvement in the attack, dismissing the claims as “baseless accusations.”

“We consider both the cruel and unilateral US sanctions against Iran and these arrests to be contrary to all international laws and standards,” foreign ministry official Vahid Jalalzadeh told the Tasnim news agency late on Saturday.

Jalalzadeh said the ministry had “invited” the Italian charg d’affaires and the Swiss ambassador to Tehran — who represents US interests there — to “declare its protests to the arrests”.

Abedininajafabadi, 38, was arrested on Monday in Italy by Italian authorities at the request of the United States, the US Department of Justice said.

It identified Sadeghi as a 42-year-old dual US-Iranian national who was arrested in the United States.

Previous article
Medical supplies shortage in Parachinar has left 50 children dead since road closure: officials
AFP
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Knox Jolie-Pitt’s Tense Relationship With Brad Pitt Exposed Amid Family Disputes

Knox Jolie-Pitt, the 16-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has drawn public attention as his parents continue their contentious legal battles, particularly...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Twin in Style at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Ralph Fiennes Opens Up About Challenges on Set with Jennifer Lopez

Harper Beckham Showcases Glam Makeup Routine in Sweet TikTok Video

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.