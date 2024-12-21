NATIONAL

‘PML-N leadership steering country towards progress despite PTI’s divisive tactics’

By Staff Report

FAISALABAD: Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, on Saturday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for spreading a hate narrative, emphasizing that the nation has firmly rejected it.

He further highlighted that Pakistan is progressing under the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), with the people no longer swayed by PTI’s divisive tactics.

In an interview with a private news channel, Daniyal Chaudhry stated that the PML-N leadership has successfully guided the country toward progress and stability, leaving behind the toxic narrative promoted by PTI.

He condemned PTI for using intimidation and spreading hatred, chaos, and instability in the country. Barrister Daniyal suggested that PTI’s divisive tactics would no longer be effective as Pakistan continues its progress.

“The country is moving forward, and the government’s efforts are yielding positive results. PTI’s attempts to create chaos and disrupt the nation’s development will not succeed,” he asserted.

Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry also strongly condemned the tragic events of May 9, in which several individuals were martyred due to a brutal attack. He further criticized PTI’s governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the past 11 years, stating that the party failed to bring about any substantial progress and instead led the province to destruction.

