Islamia University students explore military training at Khairpur Tamewali Range

By Staff Report

BAHAWALPUR: A delegation from Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) recently visited the Khairpur Tamewali Field Firing Range for an educational excursion.

The students and faculty spent a day observing military training facilities and operations.

During the visit, the group received briefings on defense strategies and had the opportunity to watch demonstrations of military equipment. The tour included practical demonstrations of military training protocols and disciplinary procedures.

The program offered students insights into modern military equipment, with opportunities to examine armored vehicles. Students observed professional military routines and learned about defense capabilities. The visit combined theoretical presentations with hands-on demonstrations of military equipment and operational procedures.

Feedback from participants highlighted the value of the visit. One student expressed appreciation for gaining a deeper understanding of defense operations, while another emphasized the educational significance of the experience.

The visit is part of an ongoing collaboration between academic institutions and military facilities aimed at providing students with practical knowledge of defense operations.

 

