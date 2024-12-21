Hailey Bieber Channels Princess Diana in Chic Winter Look

Hailey Bieber continues to draw inspiration from Princess Diana, showcasing her admiration for the late icon’s timeless style during her recent outing in Los Angeles. Known for her fashion-forward approach, Hailey stepped out in a casual yet sophisticated winter ensemble that mirrored Princess Diana’s effortless styling formula.

For her latest look, the Rhode skincare founder donned an oversized black leather jacket layered over a matching black sweater. She paired it with tiny shorts, white sneakers, and matching white socks, completing the outfit with a black bag, dark sunglasses, and a black hat. The minimal jewelry and clean lines added a modern twist to Diana’s signature casual-chic vibe.

Hailey, a trendsetter in her own right, has popularized several styles, including the leather bomber jacket and beauty trends like glazed latte nails. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, she shared her approach to fashion under constant media scrutiny: “I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself. Even if I’m just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!”

Hailey’s admiration for Princess Diana isn’t new. In a previous Vogue Paris photoshoot, she paid homage to the late royal’s iconic street style, blending Diana’s timeless appeal with her own contemporary edge. Through her latest look, Hailey once again proved that her fashion inspiration remains firmly rooted in Diana’s enduring legacy.