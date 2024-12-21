Meghan Markle’s Reaction to Kate Middleton’s Big Nomination Unveiled

A royal expert has shed light on Meghan Markle’s reaction to Kate Middleton’s recent nomination for Time magazine’s 2024 Person of the Year award.

The Princess of Wales earned the nomination for making “international headlines” this year and igniting “a conversation about privacy and health for public figures,” according to Time. Kate’s recognition adds to her previous appearances on the TIME100 Most Influential People list in 2013 and as a runner-up for Person of the Year in 2011.

Charlotte Griffiths, speaking on the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential, suggested that Meghan may have felt envious of the honor. “Meghan would have been really jealous,” the royal commentator stated. “She would have loved to have been nominated for Time Women of the Year.”

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly gearing up for a significant year ahead, with plans to officially launch her American Riviera Orchard product line in 2025. While Meghan focuses on her upcoming ventures, Kate’s nomination has reignited comparisons between the two, showcasing their differing approaches to public life and influence.

Kate’s recognition by Time underlines her global appeal and the positive impact of her advocacy work, particularly in areas like mental health and early childhood development. Meanwhile, Meghan remains poised to reenter the spotlight with her entrepreneurial pursuits.