Prince Harry And Andrew Receive Some Good News From Buckingham Palace

King Charles has reportedly decided not to strip Prince Andrew and Prince Harry of their royal titles, reflecting his desire to maintain family unity despite ongoing tensions.

Royal insiders told the Daily Mail that the monarch is determined to avoid exacerbating divisions within the family. “His Majesty does not want to worsen family tensions,” a source shared. “By nature, he is a unifier, not a divider.”

Both Andrew and Harry, although no longer working royals, remain Counsellors of State—a role reserved for the next four adults in the royal line of succession who are over the age of 21. This position enables them to perform constitutional duties on behalf of the King if necessary.

The decision underscores King Charles’ intent to preserve harmony within the royal household amid ongoing scrutiny and public debate about the roles of Andrew and Harry. For now, their positions and titles within the monarchy remain unchanged.