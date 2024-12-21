Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Divorce Faces Major Delays Amid Rising Tensions

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s much-publicized divorce saga is far from reaching its conclusion. Nearly six months after Lopez filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary, the couple continues to struggle with unresolved details, causing growing tension behind the scenes.

According to sources, the split, initially intended to be amicable, has taken a contentious turn. Affleck, reportedly spending increasing time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, is said to be avoiding discussions with Lopez, adding further strain to their already complicated co-parenting arrangement for their blended families.

Lopez, feeling “sidelined and frustrated,” believes Affleck should meet her demands, while the actor insists he’s been fair and accuses Lopez of deliberately stalling the process. “It’s been six months since she filed, and nothing has been resolved,” an insider told In Touch. “What was meant to be a conscious uncoupling has turned into an impasse as they can’t agree on how to divide their assets.”

The disagreement isn’t entirely surprising given the uneven financial footing in their relationship. With Lopez’s net worth estimated at $400 million and Affleck’s at $150 million, the lack of a prenuptial agreement has made negotiations especially challenging.

“She’s worth more than double his net worth, and Affleck sees this as vindictive and unnecessary,” the insider continued. “Both claim they want to avoid further drama, but as time goes on, the situation is only growing more complicated.”

While the couple has largely remained out of the public eye during this process, their inability to finalize the divorce underscores the difficulties of navigating high-profile relationships, even after a highly celebrated reunion and marriage. As tensions escalate, the question remains whether Lopez and Affleck can find a resolution before things worsen further.