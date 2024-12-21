World

Millie Bobby Brown Makes First Public Appearance Following An Emotional Farewell

By Web Desk

Millie Bobby Brown was all smiles as she stepped out with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, in Manhattan, just days after bidding a heartfelt farewell to Stranger Things. The couple, who secretly tied the knot in May, was spotted on Friday, December 20, enjoying iced coffee and walking their dog in New York City.

The newlyweds’ public outing came shortly after Brown, 20, shared an emotional goodbye to the hit Netflix series. Reflecting on her journey as Eleven, she posted a touching tribute on Instagram, describing the series’ end as a bittersweet moment akin to graduation.

“Isn’t graduation supposed to bring relief, like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates? Not me,” she wrote, her voice breaking with emotion.

Fighting back tears, she added, “I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you and will forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family.” The post featured behind-the-scenes photos of her time as Eleven, captioned simply, “With love, el.”

Brown’s candid farewell and her public appearance with Bongiovi underscore her transition from the beloved role that catapulted her to global fame, as she embarks on new chapters both professionally and personally.

