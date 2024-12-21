Prince Harry Demands Justice As NYPD Fails To Make Arrests Following “Near-Fatal” Incident

Prince Harry has reportedly expressed frustration with the New York Police Department (NYPD) over its handling of the May 2023 paparazzi chase involving him and Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex has raised concerns about a possible cover-up and the lack of accountability following what he described as a “near-fatal” incident.

According to the Daily Mail, a member of Harry’s security team sent formal letters to senior NYPD officials, questioning the department’s initial response and the absence of arrests despite earlier assurances of sufficient evidence.

Harry and Meghan have maintained that they experienced a “relentless pursuit” by paparazzi, resulting in “multiple near collisions” with other vehicles and pedestrians. However, the NYPD initially downplayed the event, stating that no collisions, injuries, or arrests were reported during the incident.

Despite assurances from NYPD’s top intelligence officer, John Hart, that evidence existed to proceed with charges, no arrests have been made. This inaction has reportedly fueled Harry’s suspicion of a potential cover-up. The Duke is now seeking a formal explanation from the NYPD and is considering filing a complaint with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

In an effort to escalate the matter, Harry has also reportedly contacted California Governor Gavin Newsom for support in pursuing accountability. Meanwhile, the NYPD has assured that security coverage for the Sussexes will continue during future visits to New York City.

The incident underscores the ongoing security challenges faced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have frequently voiced concerns about media harassment and public threats. Their tense relationship with law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Atlantic highlights the broader struggles of balancing public life with personal safety.