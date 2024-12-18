Pakistan, Iran agree to enhance bilateral trade, economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties, as well as enhance people-to-people contacts, during a meeting between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 21st D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers in Cairo, Egypt.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction over the current state of bilateral relations, which have been marked by an increasing number of high-level exchanges in both political and economic sectors, as stated in a press release from Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

During their discussions, Dar and Araghchi also exchanged views on the broader Middle East situation, underscoring the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation between their countries.

Additionally, Deputy Prime Minister Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding and principled stance on the issue of Palestine, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and their struggle for self-determination.