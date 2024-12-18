NATIONAL

Pakistan, Iran agree to enhance bilateral trade, economic cooperation

By Staff Report
General view of a closed gate at Pakistan and Iran's border posts, after Pakistan sealed its border with Iran as a preventive measure following the coronavirus outbreak, at the border post in Taftan, Pakistan February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed - RC2P7F95IX8H

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties, as well as enhance people-to-people contacts, during a meeting between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 21st D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers in Cairo, Egypt.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction over the current state of bilateral relations, which have been marked by an increasing number of high-level exchanges in both political and economic sectors, as stated in a press release from Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

During their discussions, Dar and Araghchi also exchanged views on the broader Middle East situation, underscoring the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation between their countries.

Additionally, Deputy Prime Minister Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s longstanding and principled stance on the issue of Palestine, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and their struggle for self-determination.

Previous article
Naqvi announces Saudi support to curb passport fraud in Pakistan
Next article
Security forces send eleven Khwarij to hell in three IBOs
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Security forces send eleven Khwarij to hell in three IBOs

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Wednesday sent eleven Khwarij to hell in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. According to the ISPR, an intelligence-based operation...

Naqvi announces Saudi support to curb passport fraud in Pakistan

LHC bins pleas against outsourcing of Punjab-run schools

Shiloh Jolie Makes Major Move Amid Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Divorce

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.