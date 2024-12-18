NATIONAL

Security forces send eleven Khwarij to hell in three IBOs

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Wednesday sent eleven Khwarij to hell in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

According to the ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Tank District on reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as the result of which seven Khwarij were sent to hell.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District. In ensuing fire exchange, two Khwarij were sent to hell by the security forces.

In third encounter that took place in general area Mamad Gat, Mohmand District, after an intense fie exchange two Khwarij were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Staff Report
Staff Report

