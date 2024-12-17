King Charles appoints key figure after Buckingham Palace controversy

King Charles made a major decision about Buckingham Palace after maid controversy.

The monarch appointed a powerful figure to his team who deals with the King’s personal and professional affairs.

The MailOnline reported that the British ambassador, Theo Rycroft, was “appointed as the cancer-stricken King’s “deputy private secretary.”

It is important to note that Theo also accompanied Prince William during his recent successful trip to Paris, which also saw his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles made this crucial decision after Buckingham Palace’s maid was arrested for violently behaving at a party by security forces.

Soon after the controversy, the monarch’s office issued a statement, stating that proper action would be taken about the incident.

The statement reads, “We are aware of an incident outside the workplace involving a number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace.”

“While this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken.”