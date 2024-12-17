Gigi Hadid runs into major New York City crisis

Gigi Hadid is currently second-guessing her apartment choices as she runs into a major New York City crisis.

The 29-year-old model, who has been forced to renovate her house, is currently experiencing a problem that is relatable to many residents of the Big Apple city.

During an exclusive interview with the Architectural Digest magazine, Gigi offered an insight into the one thing that she wishes to change about her apartment.

She told the publication, “My outdoor space in New York is getting a little update because we had a rat problem in New York, and some of the original designs of the space didn’t help that problem.

“So that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Gigi, who casually resides between New York City and Pennsylvania, further went on to detail her experience living in both her homes.

Describing the overall vibe as “eclectic” like that of an industrial farmhouse, the mother-of-one explained, “I like for my kitchens to be my living rooms, so either that space, or [my daughter] Khai and I have an art room that’s really special to us.”

In addition, the American fashion model and TV personality further added that her four-year-old daughter is “allowed to paint on” a wall in their “crafting room.”

For the unversed, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik officially split up in late 2021 and are co-parenting their daughter Khai together