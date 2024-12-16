President Xi urges new achievements in modernization on centenary of late top legislator’s birth

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping called for constant efforts to achieve new accomplishments that will stand the test of history and time and fulfill the expectations of the people amid the country’s drive to build a modern socialist country in all respects.

President Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a meeting to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of late top legislator Qiao Shi at the Great Hall of the People on Monday.

Xi called for learning from Qiao’s noble character of holding on to his belief and dedicating himself to his ideals.

Highlighting Qiao’s strong Party consciousness, Xi emphasized that Party members should draw inspiration from his efforts to improve Party conduct and rigorously enforce discipline.

He called for learning from Qiao’s traits of staying true to the Party’s founding mission and working diligently for the people.

Qiao’s political commitment was evident from his determination to carry out reforms and courage to take action, Xi said.

He urged efforts to learn from Qiao’s pursuit of respecting and promoting the rule of law.

Xi also urged Party members to learn from Qiao’s work style, which features seeking truth from facts with a pragmatic approach.