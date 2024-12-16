Opinion

Unchecked billboards

Despite the Supreme Court decision a few years ago to ban the installation of outdoor advertising billboards and sign-boards on public property, ugly and dangerous structures have started cropping up once again across Karachi.

This is despite the fact that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), cantonment boards and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) were ordered to remove all such hazardous material from their respective jurisdictions.

However, despite the Supreme Court orders, billboards can be seen at some of the major roads and streets in the city.

The orders were executed at some places, but the authorities totally ignored the foundation platforms constructed on foot-paths, walkways and bolts placed on such plinth foundations for heavy metal poles to mount heavy advertisement material along the roads.

Such structures are rather hazardous and cause injuries to pedestrians, especially the elderly and women, adding to their sufferings. It is time for the relevant authorities to take action in this regard.

MASOOD WAZIR

KARACHI

Inflation and education
President Xi urges new achievements in modernization on centenary of late top legislator's birth
