Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Mom’s Heartfelt Last Words Before Passing

Nicole Kidman is opening up about the heartfelt final words her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, shared with her before passing away in September. The Babygirl star, 57, revealed the poignant moment during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning on December 15, sharing how her mother’s advice continues to influence her.

“I didn’t know they were going to be her final words,” Kidman said. “She told me, ‘Maybe wait a minute because I think you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nicky.’” Kidman emphasized the importance of self-care, particularly for women, adding, “I think we tend not to take care of ourselves.”

Kidman also recalled her grandmother’s parting words, “Be happy,” noting how these sentiments resonate with her as a mother of four. She shares adult children Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and teenage daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13, with husband Keith Urban. “I want to be around for a long time for my girls. Taking care of myself means so that I can take care of them,” she said.

Kidman was in Venice for the International Film Festival when she learned of her mother’s passing on September 7. In an emotional statement read by Babygirl director Halina Reijn at the awards ceremony, Kidman dedicated her Best Actress award to her mother, saying, “She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me.”

Days later, Kidman and her sister Antonia shared a message on Instagram thanking fans and friends for their support. “Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express,” they wrote.

At the Lioness Season 2 premiere in Los Angeles, Kidman reflected on the bittersweet nature of celebrating career success without her mother. “I wish my mama was here,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “Everything is great with work, but I wish my mama was here.”

