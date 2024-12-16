Meghan Markle Sets ‘New Rule’ For Prince Harry’s Appearances

Prince Harry has gone through several life changes ever since he met his wife Meghan Markle, but it seems the Duchess of Sussex set a new standard for the royal.

The Duke of Sussex previously admitted a key detail about his shopping habits during his younger years. Harry shared in his memoir, Spare, that he didn’t shy away from a good bargain.

He noted that he would often get his casual wear from a TK Maxx store in Kensington, which was just a stone’s throw away from home rather than opting for high-end labels.

Although, many have noted that Harry has now opted for a different approach when it comes to his wardrobe as he is often spotted in luxury wear.

However, it appears that Meghan’s influence is rubbing off on her husband as the former Suits actress has a select few luxury designers she always reaches for.

Most notably, Harry wore a bespoke three-piece suit designed by Dior’s artistic director Kim Jones. The brand also happens to be a favourite of Meghan.

This year, Harry was seen in £500 Loro Piana loafers in Nigeria in May and also wore a cream jacket from the same brand approximated at £3,000.

In July, King Charles’ younger son donned a Giorgio Armani suit which is estimated to be at £2,000.

As the Duke begins to lean towards more pricey labels, it appears that Meghan is influencing Harry’s style even when he takes on more solo public outings.