Entertainment

Prince William Unveils Rare Trait He Shares With King Charles

By Web Desk

Prince William, who has grown closer to his father King Charles in recent years, seemingly share a lot more common than it appears.

The Prince of Wales appeared in a candid video to promote his new Earthshot documentary, The Earthshot Report, as fans noted a rare detail about the father-son duo.

William and British actress Hannah Waddingham chatted about the progress of the royal’s project and its impact as they had a playful darts competition at Alexandra Palace in North London.

As Hannah confidently threw her first dart, William quipped, ‘Go for the bullseye’. As the Game of Thrones alum missed and hit the green board, the future king let out a roaring laugh.

“You can hear his father’s voice in the laughter. How sweet!” one fan noted on Instagram under the teaser video posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales page.

One responded, “Exactly- everyone always praises Diana- but William also has the best of Charles too.”

“Charles’ laughter right there,” another said with a crying laughing emoji.

A user complimented, “I love William’s laugh, belly laugh from the heart.”

The new documentary, which was released on Sunday, shines a spotlight on the Earthshot Prize and its impact across the globe. It also features a special introduction from Prince William and some of the winners from the Awards.

Previous article
Beyoncé To Take Tough Decision About Jay-Z’s Marriage Amid Assault Claims
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

50 Cent Dubs Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Documentary As ‘Octopus

50 Cent, who has been working on a documentary on Sean “Diddy” Combs, has dubbed it as an octopus. On GMA3, the 49-year-old rapper, who previously...

Meghan Markle’s Resilience Gets A Public Nod: ‘She’s Been Constricted’

IHC restores death sentence of five Navy personnel in dockyard attack case

Angelina Jolie Says She’s ‘Alone’ Ahead of Court Battle With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.