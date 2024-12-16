Prince William Unveils Rare Trait He Shares With King Charles

Prince William, who has grown closer to his father King Charles in recent years, seemingly share a lot more common than it appears.

The Prince of Wales appeared in a candid video to promote his new Earthshot documentary, The Earthshot Report, as fans noted a rare detail about the father-son duo.

William and British actress Hannah Waddingham chatted about the progress of the royal’s project and its impact as they had a playful darts competition at Alexandra Palace in North London.

As Hannah confidently threw her first dart, William quipped, ‘Go for the bullseye’. As the Game of Thrones alum missed and hit the green board, the future king let out a roaring laugh.

“You can hear his father’s voice in the laughter. How sweet!” one fan noted on Instagram under the teaser video posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales page.

One responded, “Exactly- everyone always praises Diana- but William also has the best of Charles too.”

“Charles’ laughter right there,” another said with a crying laughing emoji.

A user complimented, “I love William’s laugh, belly laugh from the heart.”

The new documentary, which was released on Sunday, shines a spotlight on the Earthshot Prize and its impact across the globe. It also features a special introduction from Prince William and some of the winners from the Awards.