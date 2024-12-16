Beyoncé To Take Tough Decision About Jay-Z’s Marriage Amid Assault Claims

Beyoncé has seemingly decided to take a tough decision amid the sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z.

The 43-year-old renowned singer might consider parting ways with her husband after he faced serious accusations in a civil lawsuit claiming he raped a 13-year-old girl at the 2000 MTV Music Video Awards ceremony, which he attended alongside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Notably, Beyoncé recently dropped Jay-Z’s surname as she was recognised as ‘Beyoncé Knowles’ instead of ‘Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’ in the Most Powerful Women of 2024 list by Forbes magazine.

According to The Mirror, the couple reportedly lived separately for a year in 2005, as revealed in the biography titled Becoming Beyoncé: The Untold Story by J. Randy Taraborrelli, published in 2015.

At that time, the author claimed that the separation happened due to Jay-Z’s alleged secret relationship with the popular singer, Rihanna.

In an old interview with Entertainment Tonight, Taraborrelli stated, “Beyoncé didn’t know what to make of this, and it actually ended up breaking them up for a time.”

“They spent maybe a year apart from each other because Beyoncé just wasn’t sure how to handle the situation with Rihanna,” the biographer added.

However, the couple never publicly acknowledged their separation.

Now, fans are curious to know Beyoncé’s take on the current controversy involving her better half.