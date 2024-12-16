Entertainment

Drake Surprises Hometown Lookalike Contest With $10,000 Prize

By Abidoon Nadeem

Drake caused excitement in his hometown by offering a surprise $10,000 prize to the winner of a lookalike contest. The event, hosted by Casuals Cakery and reported by The Brandon Gonez Show, featured contestants vying to resemble the “God’s Plan” rapper.

Drake, 38, raised the stakes by reaching out to the organizers, writing, “I’m adding 10 bands to the look alike contest as the main prize.” The bakery responded in disbelief, calling the gesture a dream come true. Contestants showcased various Drake-inspired looks, including cornrows, pigtails, and signature styles from his career.

The winner, chosen by audience applause, was a female fan sporting pigtails, a camouflage jacket, and a sprayed-on beard. The moment drew laughs and praise on social media, with one fan commenting, “Legendary.”

The contest highlights a recent trend of celebrity lookalike competitions. In October, Timothée Chalamet attended his own lookalike event in New York City, which drew such large crowds that organizers were fined. While Chalamet’s team offered to cover the fine, the organizer declined, calling the experience “fun and all good.”

Drake’s involvement in the Toronto contest has left fans buzzing, solidifying his reputation for connecting with his community in memorable ways.

Previous article
Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Insane’ Moment Travis Kelce Gave Her Chills
Abidoon Nadeem
Abidoon Nadeem

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC restores death sentence of five Navy personnel in dockyard attack...

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday lifted the stay on the execution of five former Pakistan Navy officers convicted in the high-profile dockyard...

Angelina Jolie Says She’s ‘Alone’ Ahead of Court Battle With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt

Kurram peace jirga not yet over, parties need more time for consultation: KP govt

ATC indicts Shireen Mazari, Tahir Sadiq, 9 others in GHQ Attack Case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.