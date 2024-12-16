Drake Surprises Hometown Lookalike Contest With $10,000 Prize

Drake caused excitement in his hometown by offering a surprise $10,000 prize to the winner of a lookalike contest. The event, hosted by Casuals Cakery and reported by The Brandon Gonez Show, featured contestants vying to resemble the “God’s Plan” rapper.

Drake, 38, raised the stakes by reaching out to the organizers, writing, “I’m adding 10 bands to the look alike contest as the main prize.” The bakery responded in disbelief, calling the gesture a dream come true. Contestants showcased various Drake-inspired looks, including cornrows, pigtails, and signature styles from his career.

The winner, chosen by audience applause, was a female fan sporting pigtails, a camouflage jacket, and a sprayed-on beard. The moment drew laughs and praise on social media, with one fan commenting, “Legendary.”

The contest highlights a recent trend of celebrity lookalike competitions. In October, Timothée Chalamet attended his own lookalike event in New York City, which drew such large crowds that organizers were fined. While Chalamet’s team offered to cover the fine, the organizer declined, calling the experience “fun and all good.”

Drake’s involvement in the Toronto contest has left fans buzzing, solidifying his reputation for connecting with his community in memorable ways.