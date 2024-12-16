Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Insane’ Moment Travis Kelce Gave Her Chills

Taylor Swift is not afraid to admit that Brock Purdy’s Super Bowl 2023 performance almost caused her heart to skip a beat as she reflects on Travis Kelce’s third Vince Lombardi Trophy win.

The 35-year-old singer, who started dating the NFL player in September 2023, jetted back from her Asian leg of The Eras Tour in Japan to watch Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII.

The Niners led throughout the game, looking forward to beating the reigning champions, ultimately winning 10-3.

However, the Chiefs made their way back into the game as they went on to win the third quarter 10-0.

The Grammy Award winner admitted that she felt shivers run down her spine, revealing she was stressed during the Vegas spectacle.

Swift, who recently visited Children’s Macy Hospital in Kansas City, explained how quarterback Purdy left a lasting impression on her mind in Feburary 2023.

She said at the time, “I don’t mind Brock Purdy. He put me through a lot last February. I was very stressed for a second.”

It was after the Chiefs’ successful Super Bowl defense that the singer joined her beau, Travis Kelce, on the field, celebrating with the team.