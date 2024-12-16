Royal Family Christmas Plans Changed After New Shocking Revelation

King Charles III, who’s set to host his family for the annual pre-Christmas lunch, has decided to make one big change this year amid ongoing health crisis and Prince Andrew’s fresh sandal.

The 76-year-old will reportedly play host at Buckingham Palace this year after staging the event at Windsor Castle for the previous two years.

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne, Mike and Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their families are likely to be among the guests.

As per reports, the lunch at Buckingham Palace is for extended members of the monarch’s family, who are unable to attend the gathering at Sandringham at Christmas.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children may also attend if they haven’t already retreated to their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, for the school holidays.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who are the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousins usually make an appearance at the gathering.

Zara’s husband Mike Tindall previously revealed some surprising details about the gathering. Speaking on a podcast, he said: “I didn’t drink actually, this is the other one, the family lunch there must be about 70 of us.”

He went on: “There are seven tables and the kiddies have their own little one in a different room. I was on [then] Prince Charles’ table. It was lovely, really good.”

The Sunday Times reports that the King’s brother, the Duke of York, has been encouraged to make a discreet arrival and exit from the party amid his latest scandal.

Last week, a court revealed Prince Andrew’s connection to an alleged Chinese spy who has been banned from Britain on the grounds of national security.

The man reportedly visited Buckingham Palace twice, and also entered St James’s Palace and Windsor Castle at the invitation of the Duke.

However, Charles and Camilla are expected to be joined by the royals in Norfolk over the festive period, with the Queen’s children, Tom Parker Bowles, Laura Lopes and their families, invited to join the fold for the first time.