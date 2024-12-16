Entertainment

Prince William, Kate Middleton Defy King Charles’ Plea Amid Andrew Scandal

By Web Desk

Prince William and Princess Kate seemingly go against King Charles with their new decision for Prince Andrew.

Notably, the Princess of Wales allegedly did not extend an invitation to the Duke of York for her annual Christmas carol concert, hinting at her and William’s clear stance over the ongoing drama.

According to the Daily Mail, columnist Ephraim Hardcastle said, “William and Kate aren’t sharing the love.”

He added, “A mole whispers that for the second year running, suggestions that Andrew be invited to Kate’s annual carol service, possibly seated behind a pillar, were rejected.”

The royal expert believes that the royal couple’s decision not to include Andrew in their grand celebrations sent a clear message that they no longer want to associate with the Duke.

He stated, “Although very much a family affair… there was no space for Uncle Andy.”

The expert recalled the royal family’s Balmoral outing, saying, “Last year, the King tried to get W&K to bury the hatchet, where he cajoled them into giving Andrew a lift to church so the trio could be photographed together.”

However, now it feels that King Charles’ peace “initiative failed” as William and Catherine apparently defied the monarch’s plea.

It is important to note that these revelations came amid Prince Andrew’s ongoing Chinese spy scandal.

