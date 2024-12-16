Johnny Depp’s Another Popular Franchise To Move Forward Without Him

Johnny Depp’s defamation case with Amber Heard has cost him a fortune.

With him losing the Pirates of the Caribbean, it is now being reported that another popular franchise led by Depp might be reviving after almost a decade, but without the OG himself.

The defamation lawsuit slapped by ex-wife tarnished his image in the industry big time, as he lost some of his most famous films.

But with the big win at the trials, the fans now hope to see The Tourist actor back on the big screens soon.

Disney has decided to reboot his popular Alice in Wonderland franchise, reported internet personality Daniel Richtman.

However, it is not yet confirmed whether the upcoming project will be a theatrical release, a Disney+ series or a Disney+ movie.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the new venture will not have any connection to Depp’s films released in 2010 and 2016.

The rebooted version might not cast the 61-year-old, but fans do hope that he might pop up someday with the news of making a comeback with any of his big films.

Earlier, some sources claimed that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is in works, it is still unclear whether Johnny will star in it or not.

Allegedly, the makers does have two scripts for the new movie and one of them included Depp’s character of ‘Jack Sparrow’.