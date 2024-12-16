Nicole Kidman Shares Valuable Advice To Save Career

Nicole Kidman, the American-Australian star, has shared interesting details about her decision to quit career.

While promoting her new film Babygirl, the 57-year-old actress revealed she was mulling to say goodbye to her job after the birth of her daughter.

However she went on explaining what stopped her from taking the life-changing step.

“When I get birth to [Sunday Kidman-Urban], I was like, Well, I think I’m pretty much done now,” The Perfect Couple actress told CBS News.

She continued: “We were living on a farm, and that’s when my mother said, ‘I wouldn’t give up completely. Keep a finger sort of in it.”

“And I’m like, ‘No, no. I’m done now. I’m done,'” said the Oscar Winner. “She’s [her mother] going, ‘Just listen to me. Keep moving forward. Not saying that you have to do it to the level you’ve been doing it, but I wouldn’t give it up completely.'”

A few years later, Kidman began to appear in hit movies like Rabbit Hole, Just Go with It and The Railway Man and many more.

Lauding her late mother for showing support, the six-time golden globe winner said, “That came from a woman who was from a generation that didn’t have the opportunities that I had, that she had helped create for her daughters.”

“So that’s probably something that she wished she’d had when she was little,” she further added.

Kidman is starring alongside Harris Dickinson in erotic thriller Babygirl which is slated to be released on December 25, 2024.