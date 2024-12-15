LESCO detects 168,657 power pilferers during anti-theft drive

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has identified 168,657 cases of electricity theft across its operational districts, including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, and Okara, during its ongoing anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesperson reported on Sunday that the company has submitted FIR applications against the power thieves, resulting in the registration of 157,312 FIRs at respective police stations. So far, 44,918 individuals involved in electricity pilferage have been arrested.

The comprehensive anti-theft operations are being conducted under the directives of the Federal Power Division, with LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider personally supervising the efforts.

CEO Shahid Haider reiterated the company’s commitment to eliminating electricity theft, stating, “These operations will continue indiscriminately until the complete eradication of power theft. Those involved, including LESCO employees who abet such activities, will be brought to justice.”

The campaign represents a robust effort to clamp down on illegal electricity usage, ensuring accountability and protecting the integrity of the power system.