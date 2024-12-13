Opinion

Broadening horizons

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
In interior Sindh, where I come from, a troubling trend persists. After matriculation, most boys are pushed into either the medical or engineering fields. Parents and families often impose these limited options, leaving little room for young minds to explore their passions or other career paths.

I, too, faced this dilemma. Initially, I pursued the medical field, but after failing to secure admission to a medical college, I chose to pursue a BS (Hons) in History. This experience made me realise the need to address this deeply rooted issue.

Limiting students to selected fields stifles creativity, potential and personal growth. Parents must recognise that success is not confined to becoming a doctor or an engineer. Fields like social sciences, arts, business, IT and vocational training offer tremendous opportunities for growth and impact.

Career counseling is crucial to reversing this trend. Schools should implement counseling programmes to guide students, help them discover their interests, and expose them to diverse career options. Additionally, society must shed the stigma associated with unconventional career paths and celebrate achievements in all fields. By expanding choices and fostering awareness, we can unlock the potential of young minds and build a more inclusive and dynamic future.

MOIN AHMED AWAN

KANDHKOT

