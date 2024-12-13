Damascus falls

The latest developments in Syria mark a significant turning point in its ongoing conflict. On December 8, 2024, rebel forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other opposition groups, successfully captured Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to step down and flee the country. This ended over five decades of the Assad family rule and underscored the weakening grip of the Syrian government plagued by corruption and economic instability.

The HTS and its allied forces, over the course of months, targeted strategic positions held by the Assad regime, including Aleppo and its surroundings. The rebels leveraged new weaponry and support, possibly from regional powers like Turkey, which is strategically aligned with some opposition groups. The assault also coincided with a weakened support network for Assad, as key allies like Russia and Iran faced their own challenges.

Syria is now fractured into various zones of control. Rebel forces dominate Damascus and parts of the northwest, while Kurdish groups hold the northeast, and Turkey retains influence in border regions. The regime’s control is now limited to portions of central and coastal Syria. Despite this shift, the rebels face challenges in consolidating governance, with concerns over ideological divides and limited international recognition.

The international response remains uncertain. Russia and Iran have not completely withdrawn support, indicating a possibility of continued proxy conflict. Meanwhile, Turkey appears to be bolstering its influence in the region, aligning with opposition forces to further its strategic interests. These developments suggest a reshaping of Syria’s future, but stability remains elusive as factions vie for dominance in the war-torn nation.

Now the international community should: 1) encourage peace talks between all factions, including rebels, Kurdish groups and remnants of Assad’s government in order to avoid prolonged conflict; 2) increase support for displaced Syrians and those in conflict zones to prevent a worsening humanitarian crisis; 3) address external influences, particularly from Turkey, Russia and Iran, to reduce proxy wars within Syria.

MUHAMMAD GUL ZAIB

OKARA