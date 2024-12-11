NATIONAL

PHC grants one-month protective bail to PTI leader Salman Akram Raja

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday granted a one-month protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

The hearing on the bail plea was conducted by Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel stated that eight FIRs had been registered against Salman Akram Raja, and transit bail had already been obtained. However, he mentioned uncertainty about additional cases beyond the known eight.

In response, the court granted a one-month protective bail, instructing the police not to arrest Raja in the listed cases.

Previous article
Going downhill with democracy
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Eight PTI workers exonerated in in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the Jinnah House attack case has declared eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, including women, innocent...

Supreme Court dismisses plea to move PTI leader from Adiala Jail to KP

Addicts’ refuge

Ditch domiciles

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.