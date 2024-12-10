King Charles Plans Special Surprise For Kate Middleton On Christmas

King Charles reportedly plans to honour Kate Middleton’s parents on Christmas this year as a thank you for being there for the Princess of Wales.

As per The Sun, Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, will likely join the Royal family for Christmas at Sandringham.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Katie Nicholl suggested that the monarch is planning a big surprise for Kate, the Princess of Wales.

She noted that the monarch will reward the Middletons as they have have been a big help to Kate and have become a valued part of the royal family.

“The Middletons have been very, very welcomed into the royal fold,” she said. “They have a very close relationship, and they had a lovely relationship with the late Queen.”

“And I think there’s, I think there’s a good relationship between the King and the Middletons,” she added. “The Middletons have been so pivotal and important this year.”

Royal reporter Richard Palmer has claimed that Carole and Michael are expected to celebrate the Christmas with Kate and the rest of the Royal family at Sandringham.

“I think it’s a very real possibility if there’s space, because that’s the problem with Sandringham,” Katie shared. “It sounds ridiculous.”

“There’s not enough space, but why not? But there are outhouses, and Anmer Hall is only a stone’s throw from Sandringham.”