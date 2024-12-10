Ben Affleck ‘Not Looking For Love’ After Jennifer Lopez Split: Here’s Why

Ben Affleck has “no interest” to “back into the dating game” after the shocking split with Jennifer Lopez.

An insider told Page Six that the 52-year-old actor and filmmaker doesn’t want “to jump into another relationship at the moment” as he is “focused on numerous projects he’s working on.”

The source further shared that she is “still adjusting to the single life” after parting ways with J.Lo.

“Ben’s divorce from Jennifer hasn’t even been finalized, but even if it were, dating is just not where his head is at,” continued the confidant.

“Ben is taking this time to focus on himself, his kids and his career,” the insider told the outlet.

For those unversed, Jennifer filed for divorce from the Batman star in August 2024 after two years of marriage.

Recently, a tipster revealed to the publication that production has also “slowed” on Ben and his friend Matt Damon’s upcoming movie, RIP, amid the actor’s divorce.

“With Ben’s divorce and everything going on in his personal life, production on the film has slowed and there’s no release date at the moment,” said the source.

“They’re still working on the project, but there’s not a firm deadline with any of it,” added the insider.