Vawda links PTI protest to Faiz Hameed trial

KARACHI: Independent Senator Faisal Vawda has alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest on December 14 aligns with the trial of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general, Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed.

Speaking at a media talk in Karachi on Sunday, Vawda claimed, “The PTI’s December 14 protest is not in the nation’s interest. It appears timed with Faiz Hameed’s trial, which they expect to commence afterward. However, I assure you it will begin before that date.”

Hameed was arrested by the military in August on charges of violating the Army Act, stemming from allegations of misconduct by a private housing society’s owner. Journalist Javed Chaudhry earlier reported that Hameed’s Field General Court Martial would likely conclude by March 2025.

Vawda also expressed concerns for the PTI founder’s safety, suggesting threats from within his own ranks. He stressed the importance of recognising all political mandates, stating, “The country can no longer tolerate protests and divisions. We need unity to move forward.”

During the media talk, Vawda was accompanied by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders, whom he had met earlier. He also recently held discussions with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman but refrained from disclosing details.

Commenting on his meeting with MQM-P Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Mustafa Kamal at the party’s Bahadurabad headquarters, Vawda reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring MQM-P’s rightful representation and addressing PTI’s concerns. Kamal expressed solidarity with Vawda, calling for unity among political parties.

Vawda dismissed PTI’s call for a civil disobedience movement on December 14, predicting it would fizzle out. He criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s politics and urged respect for the Constitution and laws established by Parliament.

“The country cannot progress without collaboration among political parties,” Vawda stated, while also accusing political opponents of exploiting divisions for personal gains.