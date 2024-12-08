NA session to convene on December 10

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, December 10, at 5pm, following a summons by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Parliamentary insiders suggest the session will primarily focus on routine matters, though a significant portion of the agenda may involve discussions on legislation related to religious schools. The topic, which has attracted substantial public interest, is anticipated to spark lively debate among lawmakers.

Observers view the session as pivotal as the government works to advance its legislative priorities, with particular attention on educational reforms and related policy measures.