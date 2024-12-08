Leonardo DiCaprio Makes Rare Mask-Free Appearance in Miami During Art Basel

Leonardo DiCaprio made a rare public appearance without his trademark face mask while stepping out in Miami during Art Basel on Sunday. The Titanic actor, 50, has frequently worn a mask since the onset of COVID-19, but he removed it briefly while enjoying a low-key outing dressed in a black hooded jacket, joggers, and grey running trainers.

DiCaprio paired his casual look with a black cap and grey T-shirt, appearing relaxed in the Miami sun. Later, he was spotted chatting on the phone with his mask back in place, continuing his cautious approach to public outings.

The sighting follows DiCaprio’s star-studded 50th birthday celebration at a private Hollywood Hills estate. The exclusive event, coordinated with the San Vicente Bungalows, ensured privacy with guests covering phone cameras using stickers provided by the venue. The bash, attended by the likes of Brad Pitt and Steven Spielberg, hosted 500 A-list attendees, many of whom arrived after attending the Baby2Baby gala earlier that evening.

DiCaprio has also recently marked a personal milestone, celebrating his first anniversary with 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. Notably, Ceretti has surpassed what many call “Leo’s Law,” breaking the actor’s trend of dating women under 25. Before Vittoria, DiCaprio’s relationships, including those with Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, and Camila Morrone, ended before his partners reached their mid-20s.

The couple reportedly grew close after meeting at the Cannes Film Festival last year, though insiders remain skeptical about whether this relationship will lead to DiCaprio settling down. “He and Vittoria seem happy, but she’s ‘old’ by his standards,” a source quipped. “Perhaps she’s the one who will change him, but I doubt it.”

For now, the actor appears to be embracing life, balancing professional commitments, personal milestones, and high-profile social engagements with his signature discretion.