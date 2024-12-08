Taylor Swift Sparks Speculations About Big Announcement as Eras Tour Ends

Taylor Swift fans are once again searching for Easter eggs to theorise what the pop superstar has planned for the final Eras Tour show.

The 34-year-old supposedly has a secret up her sleeve for the last show of the record-breaking tour as Swifties have noticed the last shows being filmed by a two-man camera crew.

The cameras filmed the Anti-Hero hitmaker as she lit up the stage with the performance of her hit tracks.

Some eagle-eyed fans noted on social media that the camera stand beside the stage was longer than usual, making it easier to capture more angles.

Connecting the dots, fans speculate that the 14-time-Grammy winner is filming a second Eras Tour film or documentary as the camera crew filmed similarly as they did for the original Eras Tour film, which was released in October 2023.

Swifties took to social media and explained their theory, claiming that a second film would include songs from her new setlist which incorporates her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

An excited fan wrote, “Eras tour pt2 is coming, everybody move.”

Another chimed in, “the eras tour ttpd version is coming to theatres YEPPP.”

Echoing the sentiment, a third noted, “erastour (extended version)(ttpd included) LFGGGGGGG.”

Two more fans wrote, “It’s another documentary,” and “The moment’s about to be iconic, stay tuned.”

The speculation will soon be clarified as Swift concludes the final show on Sunday, December 8th.