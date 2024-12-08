Entertainment

Taylor Swift Sparks Speculations About Big Announcement as Eras Tour Ends

By Agencies

Taylor Swift fans are once again searching for Easter eggs to theorise what the pop superstar has planned for the final Eras Tour show.

The 34-year-old supposedly has a secret up her sleeve for the last show of the record-breaking tour as Swifties have noticed the last shows being filmed by a two-man camera crew.

The cameras filmed the Anti-Hero hitmaker as she lit up the stage with the performance of her hit tracks.

Some eagle-eyed fans noted on social media that the camera stand beside the stage was longer than usual, making it easier to capture more angles.

Connecting the dots, fans speculate that the 14-time-Grammy winner is filming a second Eras Tour film or documentary as the camera crew filmed similarly as they did for the original Eras Tour film, which was released in October 2023.

Swifties took to social media and explained their theory, claiming that a second film would include songs from her new setlist which incorporates her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

An excited fan wrote, “Eras tour pt2 is coming, everybody move.”

Another chimed in, “the eras tour ttpd version is coming to theatres YEPPP.”

Echoing the sentiment, a third noted, “erastour (extended version)(ttpd included) LFGGGGGGG.”

Two more fans wrote, “It’s another documentary,” and “The moment’s about to be iconic, stay tuned.”

The speculation will soon be clarified as Swift concludes the final show on Sunday, December 8th.

Previous article
Leonardo DiCaprio Makes Rare Mask-Free Appearance in Miami During Art Basel
Next article
HBO Drops Major ‘Harry Potter’ News
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Angelina Jolie Reportedly Making ‘Calculated Moves’ Against Brad Pitt To Keep...

As Brad Pitt approaches his 61st birthday this December, the Hollywood star reportedly hopes to mend ties with his children during the holiday season,...

Lewis Hamilton Praised for Adding Authenticity to Brad Pitt’s F1 Film

David Gray Frustrated With Missed Opportunities in Hibs’ 3-0 Loss to Celtic

Abu Dhabi GP Grid Finalized: Penalties Shake Up Yas Marina Starting Order

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.